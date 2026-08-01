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Kirubi family tops Sh521m Centum dividend windfall

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 1, 2026
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Late industrialist Chris Kirubi [File]

Billionaire heirs of the late industrialist Chris Kirubi and other top shareholders are set for a bumper payday after Centum Investment Company declared a record Sh521 million dividend.

This comprises an ordinary dividend of Sh281 million (Sh0.42 per share) and a special dividend of Sh240 million (Sh0.36 per share).

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Related Topics

Centum Investment Company Nairobi Securities Exchange Chris Kirubi Real Estate
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