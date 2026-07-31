Nairobi to host Africa commerce summit in October amid calls to push for increase in intra-Africa trade

More than 5,000 delegates and 350 exhibitors from across Africa and the globe are expected to gather in Nairobi for the second Africa Commerce and Industry Summit (ACIS 2026).
The summit, which is being organised by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and promoted by 63 chambers of commerce across the continent, will be held from October 14 to 16.
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