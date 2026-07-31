More Kenyans ditch money market funds for higher-yielding special schemes

Money market Funds at risk of declining as special funds and fixed income gain market share. [ Courtesy]

Discerning Kenyan investors are fundamentally reshaping the country’s collective investment landscape, pivoting away from traditional money market funds toward special funds and fixed income products as they hunt for higher yields in a tough economic environment.

This is according to the Capital Markets Authority’s (CMA) latest quarterly report. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) in Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) reached a record Sh851.7 billion as at March 2026, up from Sh756.3 billion in December 2025. The sector has grown by 1,404 per cent from just Sh56.6 billion in March 2018.