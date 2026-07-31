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Kenya eyes 5m visitors as Magical Kenya travel expo targets record attendance

By Noel Nabiswa | Jul. 31, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the opening of the 2025 Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya is set to host more than 10,000 delegates from 40 countries during this year's Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), as the country steps up efforts to grow tourism and achieve its target of five million international arrivals by the end of 2027. The 16th edition of the expo, scheduled for October 6-8 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, is expected to attract over 400 exhibitors and more than 250 international buyers, making it the largest edition of the event since its inception. The projected attendance represents a nearly 30 per cent increase from the 7,691 delegates who attended last year's expo, signalling growing confidence in Kenya's tourism sector and strengthening the country's position as East Africa's leading travel trade hub. Speaking during the launch of the expo in Nairobi, Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive June Chepkemei said the event has become a strategic platform for connecting tourism businesses, attracting investment and expanding Kenya's global tourism market.

 “Every element of this year's MKTE programme, from the buyer selection to the seminar agenda, is informed by data and consumer demand intelligence. We know our visitors' interests and what it takes to convert interest into arrivals. Our marketing campaigns, both domestic and international, are built on that evidence, and MKTE is the platform where we bring those insights to life for our partners,” she said.

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Kenya Tourism Sector Magical Kenya Travel Expo Tourism Future Public-Private Partnerships
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