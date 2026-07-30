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Valuers seek suspension of draft valuation policy amid calls for review

By James Wanzala | Jul. 30, 2026
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Valuers have rejected the government's plan to start valuing national assets this month, using the proposed Public Assets Valuation Policy Framework for the public sector.

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Related Topics

Public Assets Valuation Policy Valuers Society of Kenya Valuers Registration Board International Valuation Standards
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