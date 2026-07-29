Mwalimu Sacco eyes 5m trees in bid to cut carbon emissions

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From left: Mwalimu National Sacco Chairman Joel Gachari, Co-operatives and Micro SME Development PS Patrick Kilemi, the Sacco's national treasurer Nicholas Kariuki and CEO Kenneth Odhiambo at the launch of its 2025 Sustainability Report in Nairobi yesterday. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Mwalimu National DT Sacco has launched its first independent sustainability report with plans to increase tree planting.

It also aims to reduce greenhouse carbon emissions after a measured inventory by Cusum Energy Ltd placed the Saccoo's 2025 operational footprint at 759.67 tonnes.

The 2025 report launch comes after the Sacco established a sustainability department last year, where it achieved several gains as far as Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) are concerned.

The sacco said the report reaffirms its commitment to sustainable growth, transparency and responsible business practices.

Speaking during the launch, Mwalimu National Sacco Chief Executive Kenneth Odhiambo said the report demonstrates the society's commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations.

"This report reflects a year in which sustainability moved from intention to operation. We view sustainability reporting not merely as a compliance requirement but as a strategic tool for driving innovation, accountability, and long-term growth," said Odhiambo, who added that the Sacco becomes the first in the country to launch such a report.

“Our conservation partnerships across the Aberdares (which has 98 percent survival rate), Konza and Matsangoni coastline supported the planting of 17 trees in 2025, and we plan to plant five million trees by 2035, with around 500,000 per year.”

On reducing carbon emissions, he said the Sacco plans to reduce the current baseline by 200 tonnes each year for the next three years.

“In one or two years, you will see us start having those electric cars in our operations to reduce the above numbers,” said Odhiambo.

According to the report, most of the carbon emissions are contributed by employees in the offices. On gender balance, it achieved 22.2 per cent with two women out of nine board members but had 53 per cent women out of the 396 staff members.

Mwalimu National Sacco chairman Joel Gachari said the report marks an important milestone in building a resilient, responsible and future-ready institution.

“This report demonstrates our commitment to creating sustainable value for our members by contributing positively to society and the environment. At Mwalimu National DT Sacco, our aspiration to remain sustainable in the long run determines our ESG agenda,” said Gachari.

“Guided by carefully selected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we continue to align our operations with global development priorities of people, planet, prosperity, peace and justice and partnerships.”

Saying the Sacco would start solarisation of its headquarters before going to the branches, he noted that the sustainability agenda goes beyond mobilising savings and providing affordable credit but reflects its commitment to improving lives, protecting the environment, strengthening governance and ensuring that growth creates a lasting impact for both future and current generations.

The Sacco, which has 396 employees and 173,031 members with 21 branches and 13 satellite branch networks, said it achieved a lot last year, including in credit quality and operational performance, receiving 2,384 member complaints and resolving all of them with an average turnaround time on them of 8.46.

It also reported a reduced non-performing loan (NPL) ratio from 8.3 per cent to 2.4 per cent, lending Sh56.31 billion against Sh56.5 billion in deposits; achieved a good governance rating of 4.80 per cent out of 5 per cent; had 100 per cent committee meeting attendances; had zero material fines, sanctions or cyber incidents but 23 threats detected and remediated; and received three risk management awards on Ushirika Day Awards.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi commended the society for integrating ESG principles into its operations and launching the report.

"Sustainability is increasingly becoming a key pillar of resilient and competitive institutions. I commend Mwalimu National DT Sacco for taking a proactive approach to integrating ESG principles into its operations and creating long-term value for its members, environment and the wider community," said Kilemi.

“While financial performance remains an important measure of saccos’ success, true and lasting prosperity is reflected in the positive impact created for members, communities and the environment and not just economical returns.”

The PS said the publication of the report is a clear demonstration of its commitment to responsible corporate stewardship and to contributing to Kenya’s national development agenda, including planting 15 billion trees by 2032.