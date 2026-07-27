County workers' pension assets grow to Sh68 billion

Pension savings continue to grow as more workers and institutions invest in retirement schemes aimed at improving long-term financial security. [Courtesy]

Net assets of the County Pension Fund, one of the schemes under CPF Group, closed the 2025 period at Sh68.28 billion compared to Sh51.67 billion in 2024.

The pension fund, which handles county workers' retirement benefits, also saw its membership grow to 106,872 from 94,116 previously.