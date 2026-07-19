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Why civil society wants Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt discussed at dinner tables

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 19, 2026
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If Kenya’s Sh13.0 trillion public debt was to be divided equally among the population – from newborns to the elderly – then every person would be handed a bill of Sh240,740. If the same debt was divided equally among the working population of 21.6 million, then the bill would jump 2.5 times to Sh601,851.

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Kenya’s Public Debt Kenya's Debt Crisis High Public Debt Kenya's Economy
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