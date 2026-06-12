From filters to face creams: How social media fuels skincare obsession

Audio By Vocalize

Excessive skincare may create the very problems users are trying to prevent (Photo: Gemini)

Skincare has long been viewed as an adult concern, but a growing number of teenagers are investing significant time, money and emotional energy in elaborate skincare routines. Experts have begun using the term cosmeticorexia to describe an unhealthy preoccupation with cosmetic products and appearance, particularly among young people influenced by social media.

Platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, are saturated with beauty influencers promoting multi-step skincare regimens that promise flawless, glowing skin. While some skincare practices can be beneficial, many young users are being persuaded that they need products designed to achieve perfection. Dermatologists warn that this trend is leading some adolescents to use ingredients that may be unnecessary or even harmful.

Many skincare products contain active ingredients such as retinoids and strong exfoliants. While these can be effective when used appropriately, young skin is often naturally healthy and does not require aggressive treatment. Overuse can cause irritation, redness, dryness, allergic reactions and damage to the skin barrier. Ironically, excessive skincare may create the very problems users are trying to prevent.

Social media further fuels the trend through filters, carefully curated photographs and unrealistic beauty standards. These create the impression that normal skin texture, visible pores and occasional blemishes are flaws that must be corrected. As a result, young people may compare themselves with idealised online images, leading to dissatisfaction with their appearance and increased anxiety about their skin.

Cosmeticorexia shares characteristics with other appearance-focused behaviours. The relentless pursuit of perfect skin can contribute to low self-esteem, social pressure and unnecessary spending.

Parents and guardians have an important role to play. Open discussions about social media, advertising and body image can help young people develop a healthier perspective. It is equally important to explain that influencers often promote products through commercial partnerships and that flawless-looking skin in photographs may not reflect reality.

For most teenagers, skincare does not need to be complicated, nor should it become a source of stress or obsession. A simple routine consisting of a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen is sufficient for most.

Healthy skin is not necessarily flawless skin. Persistent acne or other skin concerns should be assessed by a dermatologist rather than treated using self-prescribed online advice. The goal should be healthy, age-appropriate skincare, not the endless pursuit of unrealistic perfection.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.