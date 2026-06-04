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Ruto government plans land rent reforms as tax revenue falls

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 4, 2026
Annual fees paid by leaseholders on land have long faced low collection rates, outdated valuation records, and mounting arrears. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s administration expects ordinary revenue to shrink as a share of the economy in the next financial year and plans to reform land rent collection to offset the resulting budget shortfall.

Critics, however, warn the move could plunge the government into one of the most politically sensitive issues in the country’s history.

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Land Rent Reforms President William Ruto Tax Collection Finance Bill 2026
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