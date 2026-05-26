New wrangles as Machakos Sacco bosses voted out

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Members of the troubled Katelembo Athiani Muputi Farming and Ranching Co-operative Society in Machakos County have passed a vote of no confidence in the society’s management committee and barred it from accessing the offices pending a future scheduled special general meeting to conduct fresh elections.

The members who comprised the society’s supervisory committee, led by the Secretary Janet Nzilani, also passed a unanimous resolution to close all the society’s bank accounts until a new committee is elected to office.

The members also stopped the issuance of title deeds and any other office transactions until a new management committee is elected.

The resolution was reached at a special general meeting after members accused the management of changing the society’s logo without their consent, among other things.

None of the committee officials was present.

This comes barely a week after the same members stormed the offices and ejected the manager, service provider and the clerk before locking the offices with new padlocks.

The special general meeting elected a six-member committee to present their request to the cooperative office to facilitate another special general meeting to elect a new management committee.

Meanwhile, the members passed a resolution mandating the society’s manager, Sebastian Nzau, as the interim custodian of the office pending the society’s election of a new management committee.

The meeting agreed that recruitment of service providers, such as surveyors and any others, will cease immediately until a new management committee is elected to office.

As such, the members urged the current engaged surveyor to keep off and suspend his services until further notice.

Equally, the members asked the surveyor to hand over all related society documents that might be in his possession to the acting society’s custodian, the manager. “We want to elect management committee officers who have an honest heart to serve us like that of the supervisory committee Secretary Janet,” said a member.