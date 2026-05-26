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How Kenya can unlock Sh209b in pension savings to grow businesses

By Davis Ongiro | May. 26, 2026

Kenya’s pension sector and the potential to unlock billions for investment and growth. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s pension industry is sitting on a financial powerhouse that could transform the economy, but a substantial portion of it remains largely untapped for productive investment.

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