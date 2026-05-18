Kenya to host green hydrogen symposium as country positions for the global stage

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The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum will this week host the Green Hydrogen Symposium 2026 that will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, researchers, and industry players as Kenya seeks to entrench itself as a leading clean energy hub.

The symposium, themed 'Kenya’s Hydrogen Potential on the World Stage, will take place from May 20–21 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

“The 4th Green Hydrogen Symposium represents another important milestone in Kenya’s clean energy transition journey. It reflects our commitment to positioning Kenya not only as a regional leader, but as a globally competitive destination for green hydrogen investment, innovation, and industrial development,” said Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

He said the meeting is a culmination of a national journey that began in 2023 with the launch of Kenya’s Green Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.

"Since then, Kenya has steadily advanced policy frameworks, strengthened international partnerships, initiated feasibility studies, and expanded dialogue on green industrialisation and clean energy exports," he said.

The inaugural symposium in 2023 focused on introducing Kenya’s hydrogen ambitions and building awareness around the country’s significant renewable energy potential.

In 2024, discussions evolved toward regional cooperation, ecosystem development, and investment readiness.

The 2025 symposium further deepened conversations around commercialisation, industrial applications, financing models, and regional value chains for hydrogen development across Eastern Africa.

The 2026 edition is expected to shift the focus toward implementation, bankable projects, and positioning Kenya competitively within the international hydrogen market.

According to the Ministry, the 2026 symposium will seek to catalyse coordination, implementation, and investment within Kenya’s green hydrogen ecosystem by showcasing concrete progress, facilitating strategic partnerships, and demonstrating strong government leadership and commitment toward the sector.

The event will convene representatives from national and county governments, development partners, private sector investors, financial institutions, academia, technology providers, and regional organisations to deliberate on practical pathways for scaling Kenya’s green hydrogen economy.

“Kenya possesses unique advantages that make it an attractive green hydrogen destination, including abundant renewable energy resources, strategic geographical positioning, a strong renewable electricity mix, and an enabling policy environment,” Wandayi said.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that green hydrogen contributes to industrial growth, energy security, export competitiveness, job creation, skills development, and sustainable economic transformation.

The symposium will feature high-level ministerial sessions, investment forums, technical discussions, project showcases, business-to-business engagements, and youth and innovation platforms aimed at accelerating partnerships and unlocking financing opportunities.

The Ministry indicated that the event will also provide an opportunity to showcase Kenya’s progress in renewable energy deployment, green industrialization initiatives, sustainable transport solutions, green fertilizer production, and efforts to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors through clean hydrogen technologies.

As global demand for low-carbon energy solutions continues to rise, Kenya is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic gateway for green hydrogen development in Africa and a future supplier of green fuels and green industrial products to international markets.

Wandayi called on local and international stakeholders to partner with Kenya in building a resilient and globally competitive hydrogen economy.

“The world is moving toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems, and Kenya intends to be at the forefront of that transition,” he said.