Government launches construction of 114 solar mini grids in 14 counties

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The site of the solar mini-grid project at Kipsing location in Oldonyiro ward, in Isiolo County, on May 15, 2026. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Villagers from 14 underserved counties have reason to smile following the launch of the construction of 114 solar mini-grids in the region.

Speaking during the event at Kipsing location in Oldonyiro ward, in Isiolo County, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira said that the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP) is a deliberate initiative by the government to uplift the livelihoods of residents in the underserved counties of Isiolo, Garissa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, and West Pokot.

The project targets more than 300,000 villagers.

"The launch of this project is part of the efforts to ensure that all Kenyans have access to electricity by the year 2030. The mini grids will utilise the latest solar PV technology and, paired with battery storage systems, will power residential, institutional, and commercial enterprises," Wachira said.

The mini-grids will be constructed for Sh9.4 billion, with REREC constructing 31 mini-grids in Isiolo, Turkana, Marsabit, and Samburu counties.

Kenya Power, on the other hand, will be responsible for 89 mini-grids in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Narok.

The electricity is also expected to power boreholes that supply water to the locals and their livestock.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira during the launch of the solar mini-grid project at Kipsing location in Oldonyiro ward, in Isiolo County, on May 15, 2026. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Five mini-grids have been earmarked for construction in Isiolo for Sh 433 million. Other targeted locations in Isiolo are Iresa Boru, Gafarsa, Bassa, and Malkdaka.

The Kipsing Mini-Grid Project is expected to provide electricity to about 327 households and seven non-residential consumers, including schools, places of worship and government institutions.

Present during the launch were Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, County MP Mumina Bonaya and her Isiolo North counterpart Joseph Samal and some members of Isiolo County Assembly led by their Deputy Speaker David Lemantille.

Mr Guyo said that the KOSAP Project will transform livelihoods and open up the respective regions for a major economic take-off through the creation of job opportunities.

Guyo revealed that the county government will pay Sh1,000 for each household that is set to be connected to power in Kipsing, Iresaboru, Gafarsa, Bassa and Malkadaka villages

"My administration will chip in by paying the connection fee for each household to ensure that the poor are not left behind. You will each have electricity regardless of your financial status," he said.