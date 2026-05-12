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Beyond promises, budget must put money into Kenyans' pockets

By CPA Wycliff Bichang’a | May. 12, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi during the 2025 Budget reading, June 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

As Kenya approaches another budget season, this time within an election cycle, the national conversation inevitably grows louder.

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Kenya Budget Pending Bills Economy Public Spending
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