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Employers warn of rising costs, urge Ruto to protect jobs

By Brian Ngugi | May. 9, 2026
    President William Ruto breaks Suneka Airstrip ground in Bonchari,Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

    The country’s main employers’ lobby has warned that a sharp rise in the cost of doing business was straining enterprises across sectors.

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