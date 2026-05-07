Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya marks International Day of Women in Industry

By Rachael Kibui | May. 7, 2026

Doris Obondo tests coffee lotion on UNIDO Kenya Country Representative Tally Einav during the International Day of Women in Industry event in Nairobi. [Rachael Kibui, Standard]

Growing up, Doris Obondo would often face challenges accessing soap.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Women in Industry Doris Obondo Kenya Entrepreneurs International Day of Women
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi joins global cities call for new shift to renewable energy
Nairobi joins global cities call for new shift to renewable energy
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
14 mins ago
Housing: Interior design now drives lifestyle and wellness
Real Estate
By Esther Dianah
20 mins ago
MCA slams refugee integration proposals for excluding public input
North Eastern
By Abdimalik Hajir
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killer fumes: How low-standard fuel poisons you with every breath
By Standard Team 23 mins ago
Killer fumes: How low-standard fuel poisons you with every breath
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
By Mike Kihaki 23 mins ago
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
By Okumu Modachi 23 mins ago
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
By Ndungu Gachane 23 mins ago
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved