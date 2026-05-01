Rewriting the Future of Trade Unionism in Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

COTU Secretary--Coast Region, Gideon Mutiso during prayers ahead of Labour Day at Voice of Salvation and healing Church in Mombasa.[Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Trade unions in Kenya were founded as instruments of worker protection, collective bargaining, and social justice, not as permanent platforms for entrenched leadership. Their roots trace back to the colonial era of the 1940s and 1950s, when African workers organised against racial discrimination, poor wages, and exploitative labour systems. Pioneers such as Makhan Singh positioned labour movements as defenders of workers’ rights and key contributors to Kenya’s anti-colonial struggle. On December 4, 1957, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) was established in Pumwani, Nairobi, becoming the country’s oldest teachers’ union. Following independence in 1963, the labour organisation expanded with the creation of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) in 1965, followed by KUPPET in 1998 and UASU in 2003. These unions became central in negotiating wages, protecting pensions, and safeguarding professional welfare, with their legitimacy rooted in democratic representation of active workers.

The Labour Relations Act of 2007 and Article 41 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 firmly anchor trade unions within democratic and legal frameworks. The Act emphasises freedom of association, effective collective bargaining, and orderly dispute resolution while ensuring unions remain sector-specific institutions serving workers’ direct interests. Section 33 restricts voting rights to those actively employed in the sector, while Section 34 mandates elections by secret ballot every five years. These provisions clearly reflect that trade unions are intended to remain responsive, democratic, and rooted in the present realities of active employees.

Yet Kenya’s contemporary trade union landscape increasingly reveals troubling stagnation. Recent elections within major unions such as COTU, KNUT, and KUPPET, many of which concluded with key leadership positions going unopposed, have exposed the erosion of internal democracy. COTU’s Secretary General (SG) was re-elected without opposition after more than two decades in office, which is emblematic of a broader institutional problem where leadership continuity increasingly overshadows democratic renewal. Similar trends in KNUT and other unions raise concerns about whether these organisations are still vibrant representatives of workers or have become bureaucratic establishments preserving long-serving elites.

History teaches that institutions which fail to renew leadership often lose legitimacy and become detached from the constituencies they serve. Trade unions were created to challenge exploitation, not to replicate systems of monopolised power internally. A teachers’ union must primarily represent practising teachers confronting contemporary classroom realities, delayed salaries, and policy changes, just as university unions must be led by those actively engaged in academia’s evolving challenges. When leadership is dominated indefinitely by individuals whose practical connection to the sector may have diminished, unions risk losing relevance.

This is why recalibration is urgently necessary. While the Labour Relations Act allows officials to be persons who “are, or have been” employed in a sector, the spirit of democratic representation demands a stronger emphasis on active employees. Those no longer actively working within the sector should not dominate leadership structures indefinitely. Leadership should reflect current workplace realities, ensuring unions remain responsive to members’ immediate concerns.

Equally critical is the enforcement of meaningful term limits. While elections every five years are legally required, periodic elections alone are insufficient if the same individuals continuously retain power. Term limits would foster generational renewal, encourage fresh ideas, and prevent institutional capture. Democratic rotation is essential for preserving union vitality and restoring confidence among younger professionals increasingly alienated by stagnant leadership.

Kenya’s trade unions have historically been strongest when they were adaptive, militant, and deeply connected to workers’ everyday struggles. COTU, KNUT, KUPPET, and UASU have played indispensable roles in shaping labour rights, but their continued relevance depends on reform.

The future of Kenya’s labour movement will not be secured by preserving personalities, but by strengthening democratic institutions. Recalibrating unions through active sector representation, competitive elections, and leadership rotation is not an attack on organised labour; it is a necessary restoration of its original purpose. Trade unions must choose whether to evolve with history or risk being diminished by the very stagnation they were created to resist.