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Infrastructure Fund gets Sh103b seed money from KPC sale

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 24, 2026

National Treasury CS John Mbadi (second right) receives a Sh103 billion cheque from the proceeds of Kenya Pipeline Company IPO at the Treasury Building in Nairobi, on April 23, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

The National Infrastructure Fund has received the first seed money of Sh103 billion, the National Treasury has earned from the sale of the 65 per cent stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC). 

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Related Topics

National Infrastructure Fund Kenya Pipeline Company IPO Treasury CS John Mbadi Privatisation Authority
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