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How easy access to financial inclusion is driving business growth in Kiambu

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Apr. 21, 2026

Trader Purity Macharia expands business through improved access to finance in Kiambu County. [File Courtesy]

Kenya’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the economy, driving innovation, creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods across the country.

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MSMEs Kenya Small Business Financing Financial Inclusion Kiambu County
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