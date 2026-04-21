African chefs shine at continental culinary competition

Audio By Vocalize

Emerging and professional chefs from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Botswana were honoured at this year’s Ladha Za Afrika Culinary Competition, highlighting the continent’s growing culinary talent and innovation.

Bringing together emerging and professional chefs from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Botswana, the competition highlighted the depth of talent shaping Africa’s hospitality future. Participants from hospitality institutions and leading hotel teams competed across starter, main course, and dessert categories in a rigorous format designed to test both creativity and technical expertise.

Judging was led by South African chef Shaun Michael Smith, with entries evaluated on originality, presentation, taste, sustainability and professionalism.

One of the event’s standout moments was the awarding of the Prof. George A. O. Magoha Award 2026 to Bonface Kalingu of Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, recognising his commitment to inspiring excellence among peers

Top honours in the prestigious Diamond Awards category were awarded across both culinary and service disciplines, recognising Abigael Anne Mumbi Mugo (Kibondeni College) and Samwel Njuguna (Sarova Hotels) for culinary excellence, alongside Livingstone Mulu (BIHC) and Agnes Akoth (Tribe Hotel) in service.

Further standout recognition was seen in the competition’s skill-based categories, where emerging talent demonstrated exceptional promise. Teddy Munge (Dedan Kimathi University of Technology) was named Junior Sommelier of the Year, while Faith Achieng Odhiambo (Amboseli Institute of Business and Technology) and Shelvin Kalaghan (Kenya Coast National Polytechnic) were recognised as Mixologist and Barista of 2026 respectively.

Sustainability remained a key focus area, with Jeff Kiama (Radisson Blu) earning recognition for integrating sustainable practices into his culinary work.

The Boma Hotels also received the Industry Recognition Award for their contribution to skills development in tourism and hospitality.

The competition also spotlighted emerging specialists, with awards for sommelier, mixology, and barista skills underscoring the expanding scope of Africa’s hospitality sector.

Held under the theme “Fahari ya Mapishi ya Afrika,” the event reinforced Africa’s growing influence in global gastronomy, as the continent’s chefs continue to redefine its culinary identity on the world stage.