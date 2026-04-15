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Big Tech on the spot amid rise in digital violence

By Maryann Muganda | Apr. 15, 2026

A stark glimpse of online harassment behind the screen. [File Courtesy]

Imagine logging into your social media account, only to find a barrage of threatening messages, hateful comments, and strangers attempting to access your personal information

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Digital Violence Online Harassment Social Media Abuse Big Tech
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