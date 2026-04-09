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Investors eye prime Mtwapa creek as North Coast property values climb

By Philip Mwakio | Apr. 9, 2026
The Moorings, Kenya’s first floating restaurant.[File]

The scenic Mtwapa Creek that straddles between Mombasa and Kilifi border, has quietly transformed from a calm coastal spot into an exciting real estate areas along North Coast.

 Mtwapa is a 14-kilometre-long tidal inlet located 16 kilometres north of Mombasa and widely known for its lush mangrove forest, bird watching and a vibrant tourism-driven boat culture popular for scenic sunset boat cruises and kayaking and scuba diving.

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Mtwapa Creek The Moorings Tourism North Coast
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