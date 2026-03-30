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Ruto convenes emergency talks to avert fuel crisis

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto meeting a delegation from Tharaka Nithi County at State House on August 4, 2025. [PSC]

President William Ruto has moved to calm jitters over a potential fuel crisis occasioned by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the source of the country’s petroleum products.

In a statement dated March 30, the President said he had met key stakeholders on Monday to discuss the country’s oil pricing and the global supply chain chain disruption with an aim of cushioning Kenyans from immediate shocks.

The meeting included officials from the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture, Trade, the National Treasury, the Central Bank, and the private sector.

“While the impact on pricing is still being assessed, measures are being put in place to moderate any adverse effects and ensure that Kenya maintains adequate supplies,” said Ruto.

“Rising international oil prices are already affecting consumers globally. However, the Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks.”

According to the President, the agreement reached with state-owned suppliers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arabs Emirates since 2023 has ensured security of supply and stabilised prices locally more than one month after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran triggering regional tensions.

Last week, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi warned oil marketers against hoarding the commodities while urging Kenyans against panic buying even as local airlines hiked ticket prices citing an increase in global prices of jet fuel.

Wandayi maintained that the country has adequate reserves of petrol, diesel, kerosene, liquified petroleum gas, and jet fuel with more orders expected to dock at the coastal ports.

Kenyans will wait until April 14 for a new Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review of the fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Energy and National Treasury have been tasked to monitor the global oil prices and recommend interventions.

At the same time, farmers are assured of undisrupted fertilizer supply despite the war in Iran. President Ruto says stock will last until September. Tea exports are also performing strongly defying projections that predicted a decline owing to current disruptions in global supply chains.

“The latest data indicates that we exported 81% of tea offered for auction this month, compared to 75% in March 2025,” said Ruto.

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