Kenya to host Africa urban forum next month

Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome looks on as President William Ruto lays a foundation stome during the commissioning of the construction of 154-unit Diani Affordable Housing units. [PCS]

Kenya is next month ready to host the continental forum on the future of Africa’s cities as the continent faces rapid urban population growth.

Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome on Thursday said the government, together with the African Union Commission, had announced that the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2) will take place from April 8 to 10, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The discussion comes as Nairobi grapples with the impact of heavy rains that have once again exposed the city’s urban planning challenges.

Flash floods earlier this month killed more than 40 people across the country, with many of the fatalities reported in Nairobi, after intense rainfall submerged roads, swept away vehicles, and displaced residents.

Urban planners and officials say the flooding has reignited debate about how Kenya’s rapidly growing cities are being built and managed.

Experts have pointed to unchecked development, blocked waterways, and pressure on ageing drainage infrastructure as key reasons why parts of Nairobi flood whenever heavy rains fall.

According to some, the problem is to blame on encroachment on natural waterways, warning that rapid urban expansion has outpaced the city’s infrastructure capacity.

The AUF2 meeting comes as more challenges continue to face African cities as urban populations grow, including the need for better planning and resilient infrastructure.

“As African cities expand rapidly, we must reimagine housing as a driver of economic opportunity and environmental sustainability. This forum provides a unique platform to accelerate practical solutions and partnerships that will transform urban living,” Wahome said.

She said the forum will bring together heads of state, ministers, mayors, governors, development partners, private sector leaders, academics, and civil society groups.

Discussions will focus on practical measures such as affordable housing delivery, climate-resilient infrastructure, and smart cities innovation.