×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline

By Macharia Kamau | Mar. 11, 2026
Kenya Pipeline Company. [File Courtesy]

The fears that many Kenyans had expressed about Kenya’s strategic assets being controlled by foreigners may have come to pass after the completion of the Kenya Pipeline Company’s Initial Public Offer, which saw Uganda emerge as a key shareholder. 

Uganda, through its national oil company, will now own 20.15 per cent of KPC, a significant stake in the entity that runs the fuel transport and distribution infrastructure, ensuring security of fuel supply in Kenya.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Pipeline Company Foreign Investment Kenya Pipeline Shareholding Oil Company
.

Latest Stories

Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
17 mins ago
Why trust is key to success of new HIV prevention drug
Health Opinion
By Angella Langat
17 mins ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 17 mins ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 17 mins ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 17 mins ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 17 mins ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved