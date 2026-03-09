×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sacco gross loans surpass Sh900b mark

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Mwalimu National DT SACCO Chairman Joel Gachari during the official launch of the cheque book. [File, Standard]

The amount of loans disbursed by Saccos across the country exceeded Sh900 billion in December 2025, according to the latest quarterly industry statistical analysis update from the societies’ regulator.

Data from the regulator shows land and housing still lead in disbursement compared to other sectors. This concentration has been documented across all quarters.

In the period under review, according to quarterly statistics published by the Saccos Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra), the sector received Sh125.7 billion in credit.

This is lower compared to the Sh138.5 billion disbursed in the same period in 2024.

According to the report, the year closed with Sh948.31 billion in gross loans compared to Sh842.80 billion in 2024.

Deposit Taking Saccos (DT-Saccos) closed the year having disbursed Sh840.67 billion compared to Non-Withdrawable Deposit Taking Saccos (NWDT), which stood at Sh107.64 billion.

Total assets closed the year at Sh1.2 trillion compared to Sh1.08 trillion as at December 2024. While these figures are preliminary, as they are unaudited, they show an improvement in asset growth and income.

Financial assistance

Across the four quarters, most loans were disbursed in the last two (September to December).

The disbursed amounts stood at Sh99.57 billion in March, Sh113.79 billion in June, Sh131.84 billion in September and Sh135.48 billion in December 2025.

Allocation was concentrated on land and housing with 28.72 per cent in March, 25.57 per cent in June, 24.80 per cent in September and 26.06 per cent in December.

From the latest data, just like in 2025, most Sacco members also sought financial assistance in the last half of the calendar year in 2024.

Disbursements stood at Sh145.25 billion in September 2024 and Sh154.75 billion in December 2024 compared to Sh123.46 billion in March 2024 and Sh119.28 billion in June 2023.

In quarter four, as a majority of the allocations went to land and housing, agriculture followed with 21.01 per cent, education with 19.80 per cent, consumption and social services 8.42 per cent, finance, investment, and insurance 4.89 per cent, manufacturing and servicing industries 4.79 per cent and human health 2.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, women have been urged to prioritise saving, smart investments and financial literacy as key tools for achieving economic independence, as the country joined the rest of the world in marking International Women’s Day.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Saccos Loans Sasra Financial Literacy Deposit Taking Saccos
.

Latest Stories

Telemedicine saving lives in Baringo County one child at a time
Telemedicine saving lives in Baringo County one child at a time
Health & Science
By Yvonne Chepkwony
49 mins ago
Sacco gross loans surpass Sh900b mark
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Mental health, alcohol and substance abuse tax relief: How it works
Health & Science
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Impunity: Kenya betrayed by top officials in RSF passports saga
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Impunity: Kenya betrayed by top officials in RSF passports saga
Why treatment for patients seeking care overseas is on hold
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Why treatment for patients seeking care overseas is on hold
Floodwaters claim 42 as Nairobi bears the brunt
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Floodwaters claim 42 as Nairobi bears the brunt
Ruto re-election: Is Sifuna eating Lusaka's lunch in western Kenya?
By Robert Wanyonyi 1 hr ago
Ruto re-election: Is Sifuna eating Lusaka's lunch in western Kenya?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved