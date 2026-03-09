Sacco gross loans surpass Sh900b mark

Audio By Vocalize

The amount of loans disbursed by Saccos across the country exceeded Sh900 billion in December 2025, according to the latest quarterly industry statistical analysis update from the societies’ regulator.

Data from the regulator shows land and housing still lead in disbursement compared to other sectors. This concentration has been documented across all quarters.

In the period under review, according to quarterly statistics published by the Saccos Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra), the sector received Sh125.7 billion in credit.

This is lower compared to the Sh138.5 billion disbursed in the same period in 2024.

According to the report, the year closed with Sh948.31 billion in gross loans compared to Sh842.80 billion in 2024.

Deposit Taking Saccos (DT-Saccos) closed the year having disbursed Sh840.67 billion compared to Non-Withdrawable Deposit Taking Saccos (NWDT), which stood at Sh107.64 billion.

Total assets closed the year at Sh1.2 trillion compared to Sh1.08 trillion as at December 2024. While these figures are preliminary, as they are unaudited, they show an improvement in asset growth and income.

Financial assistance

Across the four quarters, most loans were disbursed in the last two (September to December).

The disbursed amounts stood at Sh99.57 billion in March, Sh113.79 billion in June, Sh131.84 billion in September and Sh135.48 billion in December 2025.

Allocation was concentrated on land and housing with 28.72 per cent in March, 25.57 per cent in June, 24.80 per cent in September and 26.06 per cent in December.

From the latest data, just like in 2025, most Sacco members also sought financial assistance in the last half of the calendar year in 2024.

Disbursements stood at Sh145.25 billion in September 2024 and Sh154.75 billion in December 2024 compared to Sh123.46 billion in March 2024 and Sh119.28 billion in June 2023.

In quarter four, as a majority of the allocations went to land and housing, agriculture followed with 21.01 per cent, education with 19.80 per cent, consumption and social services 8.42 per cent, finance, investment, and insurance 4.89 per cent, manufacturing and servicing industries 4.79 per cent and human health 2.76 per cent.

