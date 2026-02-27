CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o says the Infrastructure Fund is not established under Section 24 of the Public Finance Management Act (Cap 412) but as a corporate entity. [File, Standard]

The Controller of Budget (CoB) has raised concerns over several clauses in the National Infrastructure Fund Bill, 2026, and proposed amendments to align it with the Constitution and other laws.

In a presentation to the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during a stakeholder engagement forum, CoB Margaret Nyakang’o said the Fund is not established under Section 24 of the Public Finance Management Act (Cap 412) but as a corporate entity. Consequently, the exclusion under Article 206(1)(a) of the Constitution does not apply.