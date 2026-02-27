Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall

Eric Muli, CEO of MRE Real Estate, operating the excavator during the ground-breaking ceremony of Manyanja Mall in Eastlands, Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Eric Muli, CEO of MRE Real Estate, operating the excavator during the ground-breaking ceremony of Manyanja Mall in Eastlands, Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you