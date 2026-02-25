×
The Standard

How a grieving Busia couple turned agony into profitable venture

By Gardy Chacha | Feb. 25, 2026

Isaiah Odanga explains to a customer how to utilise the pumpkin porridge in Angorom, Busia County. [Courtesy]

In 2020, Isaiah Odanga and his wife lost their 10-year-old son to anaemia. Their other children were in the thick of it too. “All our children have had challenges with anaemia which makes them susceptible to malaria,” he says.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

