Inside Kenya's battle to wrap up China trade pact

Investment, Trade and Industry CS Lee Kinyanjui speaks at the University of Nairobi workshop on sustainable business for inclusive, resilient growth, May 14, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
Kenya is facing intensifying pressure to formalise its bilateral trade agreement with China, as Beijing ramps up a continental charm offensive, offering sweeping zero-tariff access to nearly every diplomatic partner in Africa.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you