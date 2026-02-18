Indian envoy tours Coast SEZs amid increased investment

Audio By Vocalize

Workers at Revital EPZ in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]

The Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika, on Wednesday, toured the Coastal Special Economic Zones (SEZ) corridor to inspect the multi-billion emerging industrial opportunities.

The visit comes amidst India’s growing interest in the Coastal region and efforts to strengthen Kenya-India investment cooperation.

Kenya Investment Authority (KIA) noted that more than 200 Indian companies have invested in Kenya, while bilateral trade stands at approximately USD 2 billion.

Dr Swaika who is also the Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, visited various Indian led investment plants in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The delegation led by Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) toured Revital EPZ in Kilifi County, a Kenyan enterprise specialising in medical equipment manufacturing, which is on course to develop an anotherl plant at Dongo Kundu SEZ to expand its production capacity.

At Dongo Kundu SEZ, Kwale County, the SEZA is facilitating investments in high-value manufacturing sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical equipment production.

Revital produces critical medical devices and disposables including masks and syringes, for the local and global markets, with 90 per cent of the machinery and bulk of raw materials being sourced from India.

Dr Swaika noted that the investment has strengthened the strategic economic partnership between Kenya and India through technology transfer, skills development, and industrial collaboration.

The delegation later toured the 2,000 Acre Vipingo Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), accompanied by Head of Infrastructure at ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) Kenya, Anand Koppu where development works are officially commencing.

The High Commissioner experienced first-hand the growing SEZ ecosystem within Mombasa County as it positions itself as a prime investment destination ready to welcome investors from India and across the globe.

Vipingo SEZ is strategically positioned as a premier industrial hub offering location along the Mombasa–Malindi corridor, with proximity to the Port of Mombasa.

The Vipingo SEZ also provides seamless access to regional and global markets, availability of expansive, development ready land for large-scale industrial investment and a supportive SEZ policy and incentive framework designed to attract and facilitate investors.

Vipingo SEZ is being developed in partnership with ARISE IIP to create a world-class industrial ecosystem designed to attract anchor investors, drive value addition, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The engagements highlighted the growing momentum of the Coastal SEZ corridor in positioning Kenya as a regional hub for manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment production, supported by modern infrastructure, policy certainty, and access to regional and global markets.

SEZA said it’s committed to strengthening international partnerships and supporting investors who advance value addition, job creation, and inclusive growth within Kenya’s industrial transformation.

KIA Chair Sally Mahihu also hosted Dr Swaika during discussions to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation between Kenya and India.

At the KIA meeting the two nations agreed to strengthen collaboration through joint investment forums, business climate engagements, sharing of investment data and market intelligence, and the development of a robust pipeline of bankable opportunities to support informed investor decision-making.