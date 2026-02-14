Ruto tells African leaders to speed up AfCFTA implementation

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto chairs a meeting of Committee of Heads of State and Government on AfCFTA implementation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged African leaders to shift the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from negotiations to full implementation, saying the pact must deliver tangible benefits to the continent’s 1.4 billion people.

Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he chaired the inaugural meeting of the Committee of Heads of State on AfCFTA implementation, Ruto said unifying African markets would accelerate industrialisation, expand value addition, and drive broad-based growth across the continent.

If fully implemented, he said, the agreement could significantly boost intra-African trade and expand the continent’s economy over the next two decades.

The meeting brought together Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, President Duma Boko (Botswana) and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, among others.

Ruto is the chair of the committee, with Boko serving as his deputy.

The Kenyan Head of State said the agreement’s success would depend on “disciplined execution and sustained political leadership,” calling for closer coordination among heads of state, the AfCFTA Secretariat, regional economic communities, and the private sector.

“The establishment of this committee reflects our shared acknowledgement that successful implementation requires sustained high-level political leadership, strategic direction, and regular accountability,” he said.

He emphasised the role of the private sector, including investors, manufacturers, innovators, traders, and entrepreneurs, in driving production, trade, and job creation under the framework.

“Africa’s private sector already accounts for the majority of production, investment, credit uptake, and employment across our economies. Its full participation is therefore indispensable to the success of this agreement,” he said.

He added that special attention must be given to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which employ large numbers of women and young people and form the backbone of many African economies. Policies and AfCFTA instruments, he said, should make it easier for such businesses to participate in cross-border trade.

“Our approach should be guided by urgency, practicality, coordination, and outcomes,” he said. “With focused execution, Africa can strengthen its position as a competitive and resilient economic bloc.”