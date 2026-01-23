×
Which Singapore? Controller of Budget downplays Ruto's dream

By Esther Dianah | Jan. 23, 2026

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o and Institute of Public Finance's Daniel Ndirangu during release of the state of the Kenyan Economy report in Nairobi, on January 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Controller of Budget has watered down President William Ruto’s ambition to transform Kenya into a “Singapore-like” economy, warning that the vision is unattainable as long as fiscal projections remain disconnected from citizens’ lived realities.

Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
48 mins ago
By Jacinta Mutura
48 mins ago
By Brian Kisanji
48 mins ago
