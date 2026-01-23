Controller of budget downplays Ruto's Singapore dream

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o and Institute of Public Finance's Daniel Ndirangu during release of the state of the Kenyan Economy report in Nairobi, on January 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]
The Controller of Budget has watered down President William Ruto’s ambition to transform Kenya into a “Singapore-like” economy, warning that the vision is unattainable as long as fiscal projections remain disconnected from citizens’ lived realities.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you