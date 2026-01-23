NCBA to ride on Nedbank's muscle in regional expansion

From left: NCBA Acting Group Director for Regional Business Louisa Wandabwa, Group Managing Director John Gachora and Group Director, Finance David Abwoga address a press briefing on NCBA acquisition by Nedbank Group Limited, on January 22, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]
NCBA Bank has signaled an aggressive East African expansion strategy, fueled by the landmark deal with South Africa’s Nedbank, which is set to acquire a two-thirds stake in the Kenyan lender.
