Farmer's Choice achieves global food safety

By Esther Dianah | Jan. 15, 2026
Cyprian Kabbis, Country Chair Bureau Veritas Group Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda, presents the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 Version 6 to Felisters Gitau Mutugu, CEO, Farmer’s Choice Limited, during a handover ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Kahawa West. [Esther Dianah, Standard]

Farmer’s Choice Limited, a producer of fresh meat products, has achieved international Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000 V6), a globally recognised standard for food safety management systems. 

The FSSC certification provides a rigorous framework for managing food safety risks across the entire value chain, from sourcing raw materials, production, packaging and distribution. 

The company Chief Executive Officer Felisters Gitau Mutugu, said the FSSC certification is a validation of the systems behind its integrated farm-to-table model.

 “It reinforces our promise to consumers and partners that each product is produced to the highest global food safety standards,” Gitau said. 

The certification was issued by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services. Bureau Veritas supports organisations by helping businesses demonstrate compliance, build trust, and strengthen accountability to consumers and stakeholders.

 “FSSC certification is one of the most comprehensive food safety schemes globally, requiring strong governance, risk-based controls, and continuous improvement,” said Cyprian Kabbis, Country Chair for Bureau Veritas in Kenya, Tanzania & Rwanda.

“It demands robust governance and strict risk management. Farmer’s Choice has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility in its food safety systems and a genuine commitment to protecting consumers,” he added.

With the FSSC 22000 Version 6 certification, Farmer’s Choice signals its readiness to compete at the highest global level, while delivering safe, trusted nutrition to consumers across its markets. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

