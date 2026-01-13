Energy CS pushes Parliament for support on Turkana oil project

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi when he appeared before the Senate Energy Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on October 27, 2025. [File, Standard]
The Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has appealed to the Senate and the National Assembly to support the South Lokichar Oil project in Turkana County, terming its development and production phase as a significant milestone for the country.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you