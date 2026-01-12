Nairobi to lead green energy push in Africa

Wind turbines at Ngong Hills Wind Power Station in Kajiado County, on October 7, 2023. [File, Standard]

Kenya has been appointed to lead renewable energy transition discussions in Africa.

The country was given the position during a sideline event at the ongoing World Future of Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE), which brings together senior representatives from 171 member states, energy policymakers and global decision-makers to discuss the future of clean energy.

Kenyan Ambassador to UAE Kenneth Nganga welcomed the appointment, saying Kenya is ready to lead the continent into its sustainability plan.

“As a lead country and a global hub, Kenya has an opportunity to represent not just itself but Africa as a whole. We already rely largely on green energy, led by geothermal power, and we are committed to achieving a 100 per cent transition to green energy by 2030,” Nganga said.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) General Assembly Director General Francesco La Camera said the overall sustainability of the current development model is at stake, as the energy system that powers them is undergoing a profound change.

“We are moving from a centralised, fossil-fuel-based model to a more decentralised system built on renewable energy including the sustainable use of biomass and hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced from renewable power,” he said.

He added: “Today, renewables are the most competitive way to generate electricity, beating fossil fuel alternatives on cost, resilience and on long-term stability. Renewables have claimed its dominance in the global energy landscape.”

IRENA side event is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which is co-hosted by Masdar and is happening during the World Future Energy Summit. La Camera said in the very near future, new investments in renewables plus storage will be more convenient and economical than keeping an old coal plant alive. “It is time for countries to reinforce their renewable energy strategies because they are the more resilient,” he said.