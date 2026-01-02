Tea volumes at auction dip in 2025

From left: East Africa Tea Trade Association Chairman Abdi Hussein, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe and Africa Tea Brokers Mombasa Tea Executive Edward Mwangi during the launch of orthodox tea auction in Mombasa, on September 24, 2025. [File, Standard]

In 2025, the Mombasa Tea Auction recorded the sale of 437.3 million kilograms of tea, a decrease from the 462.1 million kilograms sold in 2024.

According to George Omuga, the Managing Director of the East African Tea Trade Association, the total volume offered by producers from six African countries fell significantly to 583.96 million kilograms, compared to 893.8 million kilograms the previous year.

This total included offerings from both large plantations and independent producers.

Despite the lower volumes, market efficiency improved. Approximately 25 per cent of the tea offered in 2025 remained unsold, which was a sharp decline from the 48 per cent unsold rate recorded in 2024.

This trend was particularly evident in the final sale of the year, Sale 50, where buyers purchased 9,159,862 kilograms out of the 10,234,685 kilograms offered, leaving only 11 per cent unsold.

Several factories consistently earned premier prices throughout the year, with Rukuriri, Mununga, Gathuthi, Kathangariri, Mungania, Ngere, Gacharage, Imenti, Kiegoi, and Kimunye featuring prominently.

Enos Njeru, a KTDA Zone Six board member, noted that while climate change led to lower production levels, quality remained a priority.

He highlighted that the Rukuriri tea factory paid the highest bonus of Sh57.50 per kilogram for green tea delivered between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

A report by Tea Brokers East Africa Ltd detailed the specific regional contributions to the auction. Kenyan producers offered 336.2 million kilograms, while Uganda provided 44.1 million kilograms, and Rwanda managed to trade 25.1 million kilograms.

Other contributors included Tanzania with 2.3 million kilograms, Burundi with 1.5 million kilograms, Malawi with 906,946 kilograms, and Mozambique with 94,623 kilograms.

In the buyers' category, 85 local and international firms purchased a combined 347.4 million kilograms during the first nine months of the year.

Global Tea led the market with 49 million kilograms, followed by LAB International and Chai Trading at 33.5 million kilograms each, Mombasa Tea at 27.9 million kilograms, and Mitchell Cotts at 26.9 million kilograms.

Following a strong and stable final quarter in 2025, the outlook for 2026 remains positive.

With annual production projected to decline by over 40 million kilograms due to environmental factors, tea prices are expected to remain firm as global demand increases relative to 2025.