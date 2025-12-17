×
Pepsi rolls out festive 'Fizzmas' campaign targeting peak holiday consumption

By John Muia | Dec. 17, 2025
Pepsi, through SBC Kenya, during the official launch of its festive season campaign themed “Everything Can Wait, It’s Christmas After All.[John Muia,Standard]

Pepsi, through bottler SBC Kenya, has launched a new festive-season campaign dubbed “Everything Can Wait, It’s Christmas After All”, marking the start of its end-year push as consumer spending and beverage consumption peak during the holidays.

The campaign, branded “Grab the Festive Fizz”, was unveiled at SBC Kenya’s Nairobi headquarters during an event attended by media, trade partners and company staff. It signals the company’s attempt to consolidate market share during a period traditionally associated with increased social gatherings, travel and celebrations.

According to SBC Kenya Business Development Director Martin Kariuki, the campaign is designed to leverage the high-demand season to grow volumes across the company’s beverage portfolio, which includes carbonated soft drinks, water and energy drinks.

“From a commercial perspective, this is a key consumer recruitment period. The festive season gives us an opportunity to introduce our brands to millions of Kenyans across different consumption occasions,” Kariuki said.

He noted that the campaign positions Pepsi as part of shared holiday moments, particularly during family gatherings and end-of-year celebrations, while also supporting broader sales objectives during one of the busiest quarters for fast-moving consumer goods.

The launch event featured entertainment and interactive brand activations aimed at reflecting local cultural expressions associated with the Christmas and New Year period. Organisers said similar engagements and promotions will be rolled out nationwide in the coming weeks as part of the broader festive strategy.

Industry analysts note that the Christmas season remains critical for beverage companies in Kenya, with increased demand driven by travel, entertainment and extended social events. Brands typically intensify marketing, distribution and price promotions to capture consumer attention amid stiff competition.

SBC Kenya said the campaign’s theme encourages consumers to take a break from routine pressures and focus on social connection, a message the company believes resonates strongly during the holiday period. While largely consumer-facing, the initiative also underscores the importance of the festive season in driving annual sales performance for beverage manufacturers.

With inflationary pressures continuing to affect household spending, companies in the sector are increasingly relying on emotional and experiential marketing to sustain demand. Pepsi’s festive rollout joins similar seasonal campaigns by rival brands seeking to maintain visibility and relevance during the year’s final weeks.

The campaign will run through Christmas and into the New Year, supported by in-store promotions and on-ground activations across major towns and retail outlets.

