Tourism week ends with calls to revise park fees

As the Kenya Tourism Board Week come to a close, it has been revealed that the sector that had earlier been affected by a number of crises in recent years has improved tremendously.

The unrest following the disputed elections at the end of December 2007 and also the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, were some of the crises that affected the sector in a big way.

The instability had a disastrous effect on international tourism arrivals and it has taken a while for the numbers to return to their levels.

However, the sector has now improved, and thousands of tourists from all over the world are streaming to Kenya ahead of the Christmas holidays.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive, June Chepkemei, in the year under review, Kenya's tourism sector continued to build on the resilient performance demonstrated in 2023, making remarkable strides towards sustained recovery and growth.

Amid ongoing global uncertainties, Kenya’s unwavering commitment to revitalising its tourism industry is reflected in the strategic initiatives implemented and the positive outcomes achieved.

In 2024, Kenya experienced a notable increase in international tourist arrivals, recording 2,394,376 visitors compared to 2,089,259 in 2023. Tourist arrivals have shown a strong and consistent upward trajectory from 2020 to 2024, reflecting a robust recovery and growth in the sector,'' said Chepkemoi in a statement.

She said in 2020, arrivals were at 567,848, impacted by the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the sector saw a significant rebound to 870,465, marking a nearly 53% increase as travel restrictions eased and confidence in tourism improved.

''The growth accelerated in 2023, with arrivals reaching 1,483,752, a 70 per cent rise from the previous year, signalling a strong resurgence in demand,'' added Chepkemoi.

However, by 2024, arrivals had further surged to 2,089,259, representing a 41% increase, indicating sustained growth momentum.

''In 2024, the upward trend continued with 2,394,376 arrivals, reflecting a 14.6% increase from the previous year, reinforcing the sector’s full recovery and expansion beyond pre-pandemic levels. This steady growth highlights the resilience of the tourism sector and the effectiveness of strategies aimed at revitalising the sector'' said the CEO.

A spot check at the Tsavo National Park shows hundreds of visitors already visiting the historical sites such as Mzima Springs and the Kwa-Shetani Lava.

However, although the sector has improved, international tourists and also locals are not convinced by the recent increase in tourism entrance fees by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The hiking that was introduced in October 1, 2025, impacted various parks like Nairobi, Tsavo East/West, and others, with significant increases for both residents to boost conservation funding.

The increase has sparked criticism from tourism operators over potential negative impacts on visitor numbers and competitiveness.

We are requesting the government to rethink and reverse this matter, local people are yet to know more about their parks, and with the increase, it means only a few people will afford'' said John Pesa, a resident.

The across-the-board increases were approved by Parliament on September 25 under the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations Act 2025.