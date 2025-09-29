Why you will pay up to Sh1,000 to visit KWS parks from October 1

Nairobi National Park main entrance in Nairobi.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) will begin charging new conservation fees for entry into national parks, reserves and sanctuaries starting Wednesday, October 1.

The changes follow the gazettement of the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Conservation Areas, Entry and Conservation) Fees Regulations 2025 under Legal Notice 160 of 2025, approved on September 25.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to implementing the new charges smoothly.

“We are committed to a smooth and seamless rollout of the new conservation fees,” said Miano in a statement issued by KWS on Monday, September 29.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga said the revised payments were part of a consultative process aimed at improving wildlife protection and visitor experience.

“The new fees will help us conserve habitats better and offer improved services to visitors,” explained Kanga, adding, “This is a harmonised, year-on-year process that reflects stakeholder input.”

The new structure replaces rates last reviewed in 2007.

Kenyan citizens and residents will now pay between Sh600 and Sh1,000 per adult, up from Sh250 to Sh500.

Non-residents will pay between $60 and $100, compared to the previous range of $35 to $60.

Children under five, senior citizens above 70 and persons with disabilities will continue to enter free.

Kanga said the fee adjustment was necessary to meet rising operational costs and reduce dependence on donor funding.

“Fuel, ranger equipment and security costs have gone up by nearly 50 per cent since the last overhaul,” noted Kanga.

“Without realistic pricing, we cannot sustain conservation efforts,” he added.

KWS said it aims to raise annual revenue from Sh7.92 billion to Sh19.79 billion under the new structure.

The agency manages over 20 per cent of Kenya’s landmass, including 24 national parks, 29 national reserves and 215 community conservancies.

Five parks—Amboseli, Nairobi, Nakuru, Tsavo East and Tsavo West—generate nearly 80 per cent of revenue, exposing a fiscal imbalance that KWS says threatens long-term sustainability.

Public participation forums were held across key counties before the regulations were approved.