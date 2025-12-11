Mobile technology major contributor of digital growth

Standard Digital's Threads official page as seen in this photo captured on July 6, 2023. [File, Standard]

Mobile technology and increasing social engagement remain the major contributor to digital growth across the country.

Such advanced saw the country experience unprecedented growth in digital media sector within the year.

Speaking at the 9th Edition of The Digital Media Festival & Awards Show 2025 in Nairobi, Go Gaga Experiential & Digital Media Co-Founder Muthoni Mumo said this dynamic shift is transforming advertising strategies, opening new avenues for businesses, while presenting regulatory and inclusivity challenges.

While highlighting the transformative nature of digital change across various sectors Muthoni said the digital media landscape in Kenya in 2025 is characterised by a strong rebound in social media growth, with millions of new users joining platforms.

“Mobile penetration has reached 83.5 per cent with high adoption of 4G and emerging 5G networks, driving digital transformation across industries such as fintech, health, and e-commerce,” she said.

Muthoni emphasised that while traditional media like TV and radio continue to maintain high reach, social media has become a primary news source, especially among younger audiences.

According to her, platforms such as TikTok are gaining significant traction alongside Facebook and Instagram, as digital advertising shifts toward targeted, mobile-first strategies.

“After a slowdown in 2024, Kenya’s social media saw a remarkable rebound in 2025, with platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram witnessing increased engagement for business, networking, and civic purposes,” she added.

She said the year also marked a significant increase in mobile broadband usage, with 83.5 per cent smartphone penetration by mid-2025 fueling data consumption and digital engagement.

This shift from traditional networks to faster 4G and 5G services Muthoni said is transforming content consumption and advertising approaches.

“Digital advertising is rapidly gaining market share from traditional media such as TV, print, and radio,” she said, adding, “Brands are leveraging AI, video content, and social platforms to achieve better ROI and precise targeting.”

She also noted that while TV remains dominant in overall reach, social media is now the go-to source for news, especially among the youth, who spend substantial time online daily.

The DMA Festival and Awards Show 2025 will take place today evening at The Tamarind Hotel Grounds, Langata Road and will celebrate excellence across various categories, recognising outstanding contributions from agencies and organizations in various categories including content, media, publisher, digital, youth, and grand prix segments.

The show will also feature Student Awards, highlighting emerging talent from institutions of higher education.

“In an interconnected world, our work in digital media has the power to shape opinions, promote positive change, and foster a global community that transcends borders,” said Muthoni.