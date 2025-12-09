Hydrogen tech to help curb Kenya's power crisis

Kiambere Dam spillway on the Seven Forks cascade, on May 2, 2024. The Seven Forks hydro power project has served the country for decades. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s worsening electricity reliability crisis is attracting new foreign interest in clean energy and stable backup power solutions, positioning hydrogen technology as one of the latest frontiers in the country’s quest to curb crippling blackouts.

Despite boasting one of Africa’s greenest energy profiles—with more than 80 per cent of the country's 3,840.8 megawatts (MW) installed capacity coming from wind, hydro, and geothermal—Kenya continues to grapple with frequent, widespread outages.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) reports that demand growth and increased urbanisation are outpacing critical upgrades to the ageing transmission and distribution network, leaving homes, factories, and hospitals increasingly vulnerable.

Estonian ambassador to Kenya Daniel Schaer said the global green transition cannot succeed through isolated national efforts. “It requires partnerships that combine technology, innovation, and practical implementation across borders and continents,” he noted.

The growing collaboration between Kenya and Estonia demonstrates how countries with different strengths can co-develop solutions that respond directly to shared climate and sustainability challenges.

“Kenya and Estonia have shown that progress does not depend on size or wealth but on the ability to adapt, innovate, and deploy technology efficiently. Kenya has rapidly embraced digital and renewable solutions—from mobile payments and digital agriculture platforms to off-grid solar systems and e-mobility initiatives—demonstrating how innovation can thrive in dynamic markets. Estonia, meanwhile, has built a fully digital public infrastructure that supports experimentation and rapid rollout of new technologies, from precision agriculture to smart energy management,” he added.

Nairobi recently endured an eight-hour planned evening blackout, one of several nationwide load-shedding exercises, while unplanned outages remain routine across rural counties.

Businesses report millions of shillings in monthly losses due to stalled production lines, damaged equipment, and the rising cost of diesel generators. As patience wears thin, global firms specialising in clean backup systems are now setting their sights on Kenya.

Estonian cleantech firm PowerUp—specialising in portable hydrogen-based energy systems, including fuel-cell generators already deployed in hospitals, telecom towers, and remote industrial sites across Africa—is now seeking to enter Kenya’s backup power market.

Speaking to The Standard, PowerUp CEO Ivar Kruusenberg said the company views Kenya as a prime market for reliable, zero-emission backup solutions that can support critical services during prolonged outages.

“Kenya has done incredibly well with renewables, but reliability remains a serious challenge. Our hydrogen generators are designed specifically for places where power cannot fail—clinics, schools, telecom towers, and remote EV charging hubs,” Kruusenberg said.

Globally, hydrogen power is booming. The fuel-cell market—valued at Sh730 billion in 2025—is expected to hit Sh4.3 trillion by 2035, driven by demand for clean backup systems, off-grid power, and electric mobility support.

Kenya is hoping to capture part of this growth. Through the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the government is implementing a Sh26.4 million programme to operationalise its national green hydrogen roadmap by 2025.

The strategy targets expanding renewable capacity to 5,952MW, including 1,824MW of geothermal, reducing diesel use by one-third, and cutting national emissions by 2030.

Kenya’s power reliability gap is most evident in the health sector. Ministry of Health data shows that 26 per cent of medical facilities have no electricity, while only 15 per cent of grid-connected hospitals enjoy stable power.

Outages average five hours per incident, routinely interrupting emergency procedures, oxygen supply, maternity care, medication refrigeration, and operating theatres.

The government faces a Sh29.1 billion funding deficit to electrify 3,800 health facilities, leaving many rural clinics dependent on costly and hard-to-maintain diesel generators.

A Kenyan engineer noted that hydrogen delivers stable power without harmful side effects. PowerUp believes Kenya’s health-facility blackout problem can be addressed with hydrogen units that provide uninterrupted power without noise, fumes, or fuel shortages.

The firm previously deployed the technology to support a cancer treatment centre in Namibia, guaranteeing stable power for fridges, diagnostic machines, oxygen concentrators, and life-support equipment.

Kruusenberg says this model is ideal for Kenya. “Sub-Saharan Africa has nearly 100,000 underpowered health facilities. Hydrogen solutions are no longer futuristic; they're available, affordable, and scalable today. Kenya’s grid challenges can become the launchpad for a hydrogen-powered future,” he stated.

Beyond healthcare, hydrogen generators are gaining attention in Kenya’s fast-growing electric mobility sector. Registrations of electric vehicles rose 126 per cent to 9,144 in 2024, driven largely by electric motorcycles, buses, and delivery fleets.

But rural charging gaps persist, slowing expansion outside major cities. A recent 900-kilometre electric motorcycle expedition required portable charging stations to navigate areas without grid access—highlighting both innovation and the limitations of current infrastructure.

“Hydrogen generators can finally unlock reliable off-grid EV charging—from safari lodges to construction camps and roadside micro-hubs. They last longer than battery backups during blackouts and allow EV infrastructure to grow beyond city limits,” said engineer Chris Kandie.

The company says its systems are also suited for agricultural cold-chain networks, remote telecom sites, outdoor events, mining camps, and developers targeting the 980,000 new off-grid household connections Kenya must deliver annually to achieve universal access.

The silent, emission-free generators can run for extended periods, making them suitable alternatives to diesel, whose price volatility has pushed many rural institutions to the brink.

To embed itself in the Kenyan market, the company seeks partnerships with county governments, private hospitals, telecom companies, and off-grid developers. It also plans to train local technicians and build a hydrogen logistics ecosystem to support long-term adoption of the technology.

Kruusenberg says the company will sell equipment, but ultimately wants to help Kenya establish a reliable, climate-friendly energy backbone. “Kenya is moving fast on clean energy, and hydrogen sits at the intersection of reliability and sustainability. We want to work with Kenyan partners to create systems that keep critical services running, no matter how unstable the grid becomes,” he noted.

With the government racing to meet its ambition of 100 per cent clean power by 2030, and investors increasingly eyeing backup solutions for Kenya’s blackout-strained economy, hydrogen is emerging as a technology to watch.

PowerUp believes Kenya could become one of Africa’s leading hubs for hydrogen-powered reliability, turning its persistent energy challenges into an opportunity for innovation and resilience.