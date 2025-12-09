Kenya aims for five million visitors in new ambitious tourism push

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano (third right), Laikipia artist Lentir Maso and Susan Nookisho during Lkereti album launch in Laikipia County, on December 7, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government has emphasised the tourism sector’s potential in job creation, with Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, noting the workforce extends beyond the three million documented.

Speaking at the launch of a week-long tourism exhibition at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, the CS highlighted the sector’s critical role in growing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stating its importance “cannot be understated.”

“Tourism adds significantly to the GDP of the country. We are edging closer to the 10 per cent mark contribution to the GDP in terms of earnings,” she said. Miano noted that, in addition to being a major contributor to foreign exchange, the sector has directly and indirectly created three million jobs.

“But the whole value chain could be more,” she added. “Tourism is at the centre of every economic activity.”

The week-long showcase is part of the ongoing Jamhuri Day celebrations themed ‘Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Week’. The programme, aligned with the national theme, runs from December 8-11, culminating in the Jamhuri Day celebrations on Friday.

CS Miano acknowledged the private sector as a key player in the sector’s growth, particularly through establishments and experiences that enhance the destination’s appeal both locally and internationally. “The private sector is the true owner of tourism in Kenya; without their investment, innovation, and resilience, tourism in Kenya would simply not thrive,” she stated.

“As a government, we shall continue to create an enabling environment and support the growth of this vital sector.”

Principal Secretary for Tourism John Ololtuaa emphasised that the showcase aims to establish Kenya’s tourism sector as a cornerstone of economic growth. The country aims to welcome five million international visitors by 2027, potentially generating Sh1.1 trillion.

In 2024, the sector’s earnings stood at Sh452 billion.

“Our goal is to unite all Kenyans in celebrating our sovereignty and the power of tourism to elevate this country. We invite everyone to join us in making Kenya one of the most appealing tourism destinations in the world,” Ololtuaa noted. Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive June Chepkemei highlighted the strategic value of the showcase in elevating the country’s global appeal and fostering tourism-led economic growth.