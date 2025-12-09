'Not for sale': Why MPs slammed brakes on Tanzanian billionaire's cement empire

East African Portland Cement Company. [File, Standard]

MPs have moved to block the controversial off-market share sale that would have handed a Tanzanian billionaire a dominant stake in the State-linked East African Portland Cement Company Plc (EAPC), instead recommending that the company buy back the shares to safeguard national interests.

The Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, in a report tabled in the National Assembly, presented a damning assessment of the proposed sale of a 29.2 per cent stake in EAPC to Kalahari Cement Ltd, owned by Tanzanian cement baron Edhah Abdallah Munif.