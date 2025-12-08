×
Local vehicle assembly grows 35 per cent in seven years

By Patrick Beja | Dec. 8, 2025

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui and Isuzu East Africa MD Rita Kavashe during Isuzu EA Plant Tour Visit and Parts and Distribution Center groundbreaking ceremony in Nairobi, on August 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s vehicle assembly industry continues to gain momentum as manufacturers expand production capacity and reduce reliance on imported vehicles. Speaking in Mombasa, Isuzu East Africa board chair and Managing Director Rita Kavashe, said more vehicles are now assembled locally than those imported.

Kavashe attributed the growth to initiatives such as Buy Kenya, Build Kenya, and the government’s vehicle leasing programme.

She said the two policies have attracted new investment, strengthened skills development, and boosted local employment.

“About seven years ago, the market was split between imported and locally assembled vehicles, but today nearly 85 per cent of our production is done locally,” said Kavashe.

She said that the local assembly has allowed manufacturers to design vehicles suited for the Kenyan terrain and operating conditions.

She noted that the leasing programme, particularly by the government, has also helped grow Kenya’s used-vehicle market by releasing quality vehicles back into the economy after service periods, making transport more accessible to small business owners.

As the industry expands, Kavashe warned that safety must remain a priority—particularly during the festive season when travel increases sharply across the country.

“We are using technology to give fleet operators peace of mind through telematics, which generates data for better fleet management and supports drivers for safer operation,” she said.

The industry’s focus on safety was underlined at a customer engagement event held in Mombasa, bringing together coastal transport operators and technical teams to discuss innovations in vehicle manufacturing and road safety.

The event ended with the handover of nine UD luxury buses to Nyamira Express and its sister company, Guardian Coaches. According to Isuzu East Africa, the fleet was valued at Sh150 million and will operate on the Mombasa–Busia route as part of fleet expansion plans.

Nyamira Express Director Julius Mokaya said the new buses would strengthen safety and comfort for passengers while supporting the firm’s national expansion drive.

“We are investing in technology to improve the customer experience and ensure our passengers reach their destinations safely,” he said.

UD Trucks East Africa General Manager David Were emphasised that safety was now a core design priority for commercial vehicles entering the Kenyan market.

“We focus on three areas—safety, reliability, and comfort. These buses are fitted with ABS brakes for better control, air-suspended driver seats to reduce fatigue, and robust suspension systems to ensure vehicle stability,” said Were.

He added that beyond vehicle engineering, UD Trucks includes defensive driving training for operators to reduce accident risks and promote safer interaction among road users.

“When drivers are well trained and supported by technology, we create safer roads for passengers and other motorists,” he said.

We reaffirmed the company’s commitment to partnership-driven growth. “UD Trucks is ready to go the extra mile with operators across Kenya. We are proud to power the journeys of Nyamira Express with fuel-efficient performance, unmatched safety, and durable engineering designed for Kenya’s roads,” he said. 

