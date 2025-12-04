Gulf bank unveils financing solution for pilgrim travelers

Gulf African Bank (GAB) along Kenyatta avenue, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Gulf African Bank has unveiled a specialised financing solution for accredited Hajj Agents designed to support agents in meeting short-term working capital needs for pilgrim travel arrangements.

The product aims at reinforcing the bank’s commitment to supporting the Hajj ecosystem and empowering agents to deliver exceptional services to pilgrims.

Gulf African Bank’s Head of Business, Saada Mohammed said under the program, agents will be able to access dedicated financing that will cover up to 80 per cent of expected costs with flexible repayment terms aligned to their cash flow.

“Due to the nature of their business, the agents will enjoy a maximum 10-month bullet repayment structure,” he said, adding, “As such, they will be allowed to make a single, large repayment at maturity instead of monthly repayments, which will benefit agents with lower initial cash flows.”

Mr Mohammed said the launch came after the inaugural GAB Hajj Expo which gave prospective pilgrims access to more than 50 travel agents who can support their travel arrangements.

The expo took place on November 29, 2025, at Business Bay Square Mall, in Eastleigh Nairobi.

Customers were able to engage directly with the agents, learn about the processes involved, compare available packages, and choose the options that best match their preferences.

The audience, he said, included participants from across the country as the forum focused on a core pillar of the Islamic faith - one that believers are required to undertake at least once in their lifetime.

According to him, Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, that is a mandatory pilgrimage for all Muslims who are financially and physically capable of undertaking it.

On average, about 4500 to 5,000 Kenyans seek the services of Hajj agents to facilitate their travel to Mecca, who, when well-equipped financially will offer the pilgrims memorable Hajj & Umrah travel experiences

He said Hajj agents handle complex arrangements like visas, flights, and accommodation and ensure that the pilgrimage meets the legal and religious standards set by the Saudi government, as such the Hajj agent financing product will provide them with the impetus to provide these services seamlessly.

“The expo is part of the Bank’s community banking initiatives meant to encourage Muslims to learn about Hajj, plan and save, successively strengthening financial literacy and inclusion within Muslim communities,” he said.

Mr Mohammed also noted that it is critical for supporting Hajj agents who provide essential logistical support, expert guidance, and ensure compliance for a seamless and spiritually focused pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage occurs during Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar, and involves a series of rituals performed over five to six days.