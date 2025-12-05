Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek

mTek Chief Executive Bente Krogmann says joining the Bolttech family marks an exciting next chapter for the insurance platform. [File, Standard].

Kenyan-based digital insurance platform mTek has been acquired by Bolttech. The move advances Bolttech’s strategic goals in East Africa and enhances the group’s global embedded insurance capabilities.

Founded in 2019, mTek has developed a digital platform that enables customers in Kenya to compare, purchase, and manage insurance seamlessly.

Its insurtech capability supports greater access to insurance and financial inclusion through simple, transparent, and paperless insurance experiences.

The mTek platform partners with leading industry players, including GA Insurance, Sanlam and Britam. In September, mTek and Mastercard announced a collaboration to bring embedded insurance solutions across East Africa.

As part of this acquisition, mTek's digital platform and insurance expertise will be leveraged on a global scale, combining local insight with bolttech’s extensive global insurance and protection ecosystem.

Bolttech Chief Executive Officer for EMEA Stephan Tan said the move represents an exciting step forward for the firm's expansion bid in Africa.

"mTek’s innovative platform and talented team share our vision of using technology to make protection more accessible. Together, we can accelerate digital transformation in insurance and extend the reach of embedded protection across the region.”

mTek Chief Executive Bente Krogmann said joining the Bolttech family marks an exciting next chapter for the insurance platform.

"Our technology, local insight, and commitment to inclusive insurance have transformed how customers access protection in Kenya, and this partnership allows us to scale that impact even further, bringing more innovative and relevant insurance solutions to customers at scale,” said Krogmann.

mTek’s existing leadership team, led by Krogmann, will continue to oversee operations in East Africa, providing stability and support for customers, partners and employees during this next phase of growth.

As part of the acquisition, mTek will also rebrand in due course. Bolttech and mTek will work closely together to ensure a smooth integration for all employees, customers and partners.